LAHORE - A farewell was held in honour of two retiring teachers of Government Islamia College, Railway Road, here the other day.

Statistics Department President Prof Javaid Akhtar and Urdu Department President Prof Saqib Nafees retired last Tuesday.

The farewell was held in recognition of their services in education sector. The function was attended by Principal Prof Tahir Javed and former and present faculty members.

Speakers paid tributes to the retiring teachers.