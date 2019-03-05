Share:

KARACHI-Rumpus marred proceedings of the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday when the speaker did not allow opposition members speak against the delay in the formation of standing committees and a resolution over “what they called” bad governance of the PPPP during its 10 years rule in the province.

The pandemonium forced the SA speaker first to adjourn the house for 10 minutes, which did not work and later he had to adjourn the house till Thursday (tomorrow). As soon as the prayers were winded up in the assembly session that was chaired by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and question and answer session was called, MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain raised from his seat to speak on a point of order over the resolution and against the inordinate delay in the formation of standing committees.

The speaker, however refused to allow opposition members to speak on the issue, saying he would prefer following the agenda rather than discussing an out of agenda item.

“I will run the house as per the rules,” he said and directed the MQM-P to sit on his seat. The opposition lawmakers including opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and PTI Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh also tried to speak over the issue.

In the meantime, the treasury members also rose from their seats and chanted slogans against the opposition. Minister or Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that it has a routine of the opposition to disturb the house proceedings as they do not have any agenda to serve the masses and have rather come to create hindrance in the legislation carried out by the government,” he said.

The opposition parties, however, refused to budge to the speaker’s request to sit down and take up the matter later in the proceeding. This forced the speaker to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes.

However, when he returned to the chair, the opposition lawmakers gathered in front of his dice and tore copies of the agenda.

“What you get from tearing copies of the agenda that also include verses from the holy Quran,” said the angry speaker who later adjourned the proceedings of the house for Thursday.

Talking to media outside the assembly after the session, Sindh Minister for Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah described the opposition protest against delay in the formation of standing committees as “to create media hype” saying that the issue has already been resolved and the government has agreed to their demand to give them chairmanship of nine standing committees of their choice.

“A total of 14 standing committees will be given to the opposition, of which nine will be of the opposition’s choice,” he explained, adding that the opposition should focus on legislative process rather than disrupting the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties also held an assembly sitting at the stairs of the assembly with MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain acted as speaker.

Speaking during “stairs assembly proceedings” opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that it has been 10 years since the PPP is ruling in the province but has failed to serve the masses.

“There is acute shortage of water even in cities, not to speak of rural areas while the law and order situation has also started deteriorating with a fresh wave of target killing incidents in Karachi,” he regretted and alleged that the Sindh government instead of taking concrete measures has only paid lip service.

He further blamed that the corrupt practices of the PPP leadership has been exposed before the masses.