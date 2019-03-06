Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Muhammad Saleh and Allah Dino, convicted of life sentence over alleged possession of 50 kilogram hashish, by giving them benefit of doubt.

A three-member Bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

Muhammad Saleh and Allah Dino were awarded life sentence and fine by a trial court over recovery of 50 KG hashish from their possession in Mirpurkhas. The High Court of Sindh also maintained the trial court verdict.

At the outset of hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that “It is clear in the matter of hashish that we cannot believe unless it recovered. May be some people got benefit from it,” he added. He observed that nothing became clear from the forensic report.

Later, the court after hearing arguments acquitted the accused and disposed of the case.