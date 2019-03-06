Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered immediate construction of Nai Gaj dam .

An apex court Bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed the Federal and provincial governments to ensure timely provision of funds to the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for the purpose and asked the Planning Division and Secretary Irrigation Sindh to submit a compliance report in this regard on the next hearing.

“All rainwater goes to waste by falling into the sea,” Justice Gulzar remarked, reminding the Sindh government of the devastating floods in 2010.

He recalled that floodwater was flowing toward the catchment area of the Nai Gaj dam .

Expressing displeasure over the Sindh government’s performance, the SC judge said that it lacked intent to work. The government didn’t want the development work to be carried out in the province, he added.

A Federal law officer informed the court that the Federal government was ready to release its share of funds but the provincial government had not yet given any reply in this regard.

Justice Gulzar questioned if there was no coordination between the Federal and provincial governments.

“Funds are earmarked for the dam every year but are lapsed” he stated.

The hearing was adjourned for a month.