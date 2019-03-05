Share:

LAHORE-Oscar-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who is known for his articulate speech, will be addressing the audience in a conference at TED Talks Vancouver, Canada. The conference will be held from April 15 to 19.

The film-maker’s production company, SOC Films took to Twitter to share the news. “Pleased to announce that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be a speaker at #TED2019, April 15-19 in Vancouver!”

The picture accompanying the post read: “Oscar-winning director and journalist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy seeks, as she tells it, to ‘push people to have difficult conversations about inequality and injustice’.”

It continued, “Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy writes, ‘If a door hasn’t opened for you, it’s because you haven’t kicked it hard enough. That is how I have lived my life. I am an accidental film-maker who picked up the first camera after graduating in economics and government. I believe in the power of storytelling and eliciting compassion and empathy by connecting audiences with people who have the courage to tell their stories. I travelled around the world shining a light on marginalised communities, refugees, women whose resilience in the face of adversity has inspired me to amplify their story’.”

TED Talks is a conference bringing trusted voices and icons on a common platform to engage the audience in sharing their success stories.