Rawalpindi-A woman was killed while a man was injured in two separate firing incidents in the city, official sources said on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospitals for autopsy and treatment. Police inspected crime scenes, collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

According to official sources, in the first incident, a man and woman were walking along Noora Road near Jinnah Camp at Shakrial when an exchange of harsh words occurred between them.

They said that the woman left the man behind and started walking swiftly when the man shouted at her to not move alone. However, the woman did not obey the man on which he whipped out pistol and opened firing on the woman, killing her on the spot. After committing crime, the man managed to escape from the scene.

Scores of people gathered at the crime scene after firing and informed police about the incident. Police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Benazir Bhutto Hospital through Rescue 1122 for autopsy’ sources said.

SHO Sadiqabad Malik Allah Yar, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said that identity of the woman was yet to be ascertained. “Unknown killer shot twice at her that led to her sudden death,” he said. Police questioned the eyewitness to find any clue about the killer, he said, adding that a murder case had also been registered against the unidentified killer. On a query, the SHO said that the police investigators found nothing from the possession of the dead woman that could help them to lead to the killer.

In the second incident, that took place within limits of PS Saddar Bairooni, unknown attackers shot and injured a man who was travelling on a motorcycle.

Rescue 1122 rushed the injured man to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, where he was identified as Khalid Mehmood, 54.

According to police, the man suffered bullet injury into neck and was being treated at the hospital. The reason behind the attack was not known, police added. A case was filed against the attacker while further investigation is underway.