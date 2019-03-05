Share:

KARACHI-Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the children suffering from Autism can live a normal life if they are paid special attention along with proper care and treatment. The minister was talking with members of a delegation of NGO NOWPDP here in his office on Tuesday. The delegation comprised of Dr Nabila Soomoro from DOW University, Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers were also present on the occasion. Dr Nabila Soomoro offered her services for the children suffering from Autism and other special children. She said that in this regard a pilot project for children suffering from Autism and other special children would be launched from district Sujawal and gradually extended to other districts of the province.

On the occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the Sindh government is committed to bringing positive change in the lives of physical made different and intellectually challenged children and as many as 69 rehabilitation Centres are working under DEPD to facilitate such children.