Rawalpindi-A training workshop on Higher Education Commission National Digital Library Resources was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University (PMAS-AAUR), on Tuesday.

The aim of holding the workshop was to develop skills of faculty/students to access and managing digital information resources and equip them with updated journals, databases, articles and e-books. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, vice chancellor PMAS-AAUR, was the chief guest at the concluding session while Rashid Pervez, senior manager (admin and training) at A&J DEF TEK Consultants, was the focal person of the training who guided and trained the participants on HEC digital library, especially on IEEE remote access.

While addressing, VC PMAS-AAUR Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi emphasised the need of regular trainings and development programmes at the university and said that such training activities were the key component of professional grooming. He insisted that such programmes should be arranged on regular basis to enhance the academic standards and research quality.

He advised the participants to keep in touch with the learned expertise and keep on practicing in order to get maximum benefits. He assured his full support to uplift the university’s standard by investing in human resource, research promoting the knowledge-based study and environment to host the ways for transforming the university graduate into competitive market professionals.

Dr Tariq Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Forestry and Range Management, said, “There is the dire need for education sector to equip their faculty/students with up to date knowledge and inform them of the new realities. No doubt the training on digital skills enhances capabilities and potentials of the participants that they need in the digital environment”, he added. At the end, the vice chancellor distributed certificates among the trainees.