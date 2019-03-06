Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center (Lahore Chapter), in collaboration with The International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), organized a one-day workshop on Science Communication for the journalists’ community at Forman Christian College University Lahore.

The workshop focus was on areas such as Understanding Anti-Science Lobby; Sources for Science Stories; Interviewing scientists; From Journal to Media; Controversies; Research papers vs Media articles and Humanizing Science.

This was in the light of the fact that science writers and journalists play an important role in creating awareness among the general public about science. They are also instrumental in bringing the work of scientists from the lab to the public spotlight. Their work is important in bridging the gap between the language of the common person and scientists resulting in public opinion which ensures the formulation of appropriate government policies conducive to the development of science in the country.

Science communication has the potential to kick start a stronger science culture which is most essential for a liberal and progressive Pakistan.

Dr. Mahaletchumy Arujanan from Malaysia was the resource person for the workshop. She is the Executive director of Malaysian Biotechnology Information Center (MABIC) and holds a PhD in Science Communication.

A large number of Journalists from different print, electronic and digital media organizations attended the training workshop that enabled them to know more in-depth understanding of science communication and making best use of scientific data and knowledge to create content for general public.

Dr. Kauser A. Malik, Dean Postgraduate studies FCCU and Director PABIC Lahore Chapter started the workshop by welcoming all journalists and giving an introduction of the themes. He explained the importance of Science Communication and how important it is for the journalists to understand the science of science communication for effective translation of scientific work. Industry perspective was also shared at the workshop by Mr. Muhammad Asim from Crop Life Pakistan.

Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center (Lahore Chapter) envisages meaningful content exchange between all relevant stakeholders. This is one stop resource to Biotechnology. Biotechnology is an application of living systems based technologies to develop commercial process & products. All around the world including Pakistan a lot of advance research is going on in Agricultural, Medical, Industrial and Environmental Biotechnology. PABIC Lahore Chapter got established in 2014 to keep the practitioners and institutes on one page regarding current research projects and development of products. Since then it has been organising such conferences and workshops to provide a platform for all stakeholders of biotechnology.