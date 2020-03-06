Share:

KARACHI - At least 14 people including women and children died while 24 others sustained severe wounds after a four-storey residential building collapsed here in Karachi’s Rizvia Society Thursday.

Receiving information about the mishap, the rescue officials and police personnel arrived at the scene and launched operation. Till the filing of this report the victims were being pulled out of the debris and shifted to hospital for medical assistance.

Police officers told that the builder was constructing fifth floor on the four-storey building due to which it caved in on its dwellers. They further stated a number of people are still suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and sought report from the concerned authorities. Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar has directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area.

On the other hand, balcony of a building in Karachi’s Federal B area also caved in, killing one man and injuring 10 others including three children. The rescue officials, while reaching the spot, shifted the affectees to the hospital for treatment.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the fourth building collapse incident of Karachi in last two years. The government has declared over 1,500 buildings as dangerous. In December 2019, a six-storey dilapidated building located at the Old Haji Camp Timber Market in Karachi collapsed.

In February 2019, a three-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Jafar-e-Tayyar and three persons including a woman lost their lives in the incident. At least three people, including two children and a woman, were killed as a three-story residential building on July 18, 2017 collapsed at Liaqatabad No. 9 in Karachi.