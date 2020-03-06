Share:

LAHORE - As many as 26 beggars were nabbed from different areas of the provincial capital as police launched their fresh campaign to purge the City of the menace. A police spokesman said that beggary not only was a stigma to the whole society but it also caused immense problems to routine life matters of the citizenry.

Most of the held beggars were asking for alms from motorists at busy roads and intersections thus creating traffic issues as well, the spokesman said and maintained the campaign under anti-beggary laws would be kept continued.