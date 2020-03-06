Share:

KARACHI - In yet another successful operation, the Sindh Excise Department has arrested two people and recovered 40 kilogrammes of charas from them besides seizing the vehicle which was being used for transporting the drug.

According to details, Assistant Excise and Taxation officer Habibullah Qazi, along with his team, searched a Toyota car, bearing number plate: CE-6162, near main Sui Gas office on the Jacobabad Road, Shikarpur on Thursday.

During the search, 40 kg of charas was recovered, while two suspects Shadi Khan and Mahmood Khan were arrested and later a case was registered against them. Both the men were allegedly carrying the charas from Balochistan to Karachi.

It is to be noted that this is the fifth major action by the Sindh Excise Department in the last 10 days in connection with the ongoing campaign against drug peddlers launched on the directives of Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui have congratulated the Sindh Excise Department on their achievement.