PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Provincial President

Aimal Wali Khan strongly

condemned attack on the

house of provincial general secretary of National Youth Organization,

Sherullah Khan in Waziristan and demanded

immediate arrest of the

responsible elements.

In a statement issued

from Bacha Khan Markaz,

Aimal Wali Khan said that

it was a question mark that

how unknown persons entered the village and attacked the house of Sherullah Khan. He said that

government instead of providing protection to the people, government had collected weapons of defence

from their houses and now

they were being attacked by

unknown persons.

He further said that the

government had been

badly failed to protect the

lives and property of the

citizens and they were silent spectators to watch

terrorist attacks against

innocent people. He said

that despite presence

large numbers of police

and security forces terrorists were valiantly attacking the innocent citizens.

He demanded of the

army chief and prime

minister to take notice

of these attacks at the

hands of unknown persons against innocent civilians. He warned that

if these attacks were not

stopped then the people

of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

and tribal areas would be

forced to take arms for

their own defence.

Arif Ahmedzai visits

MRTC, discusses

orientation of miners

Special Assistant to

Chief Minister on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai visited

Mines Rescue Training

Centre (MRTC) at Jalozai

and discussed matters

relating to training of

mine workers.

He was inspected different sections of MRTC

and acquired briefing

about functioning of

equipment being used

in mine and mineral industry. Speaking on the

occasion, Arif Ahmedzai

said that each and every

labour working in the

mines should be properly trained to avoid loss of

precious lives in any untoward incident.