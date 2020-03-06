PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Provincial President
Aimal Wali Khan strongly
condemned attack on the
house of provincial general secretary of National Youth Organization,
Sherullah Khan in Waziristan and demanded
immediate arrest of the
responsible elements.
In a statement issued
from Bacha Khan Markaz,
Aimal Wali Khan said that
it was a question mark that
how unknown persons entered the village and attacked the house of Sherullah Khan. He said that
government instead of providing protection to the people, government had collected weapons of defence
from their houses and now
they were being attacked by
unknown persons.
He further said that the
government had been
badly failed to protect the
lives and property of the
citizens and they were silent spectators to watch
terrorist attacks against
innocent people. He said
that despite presence
large numbers of police
and security forces terrorists were valiantly attacking the innocent citizens.
He demanded of the
army chief and prime
minister to take notice
of these attacks at the
hands of unknown persons against innocent civilians. He warned that
if these attacks were not
stopped then the people
of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
and tribal areas would be
forced to take arms for
their own defence.
Arif Ahmedzai visits
MRTC, discusses
orientation of miners
Special Assistant to
Chief Minister on Minerals Arif Ahmedzai visited
Mines Rescue Training
Centre (MRTC) at Jalozai
and discussed matters
relating to training of
mine workers.
He was inspected different sections of MRTC
and acquired briefing
about functioning of
equipment being used
in mine and mineral industry. Speaking on the
occasion, Arif Ahmedzai
said that each and every
labour working in the
mines should be properly trained to avoid loss of
precious lives in any untoward incident.