Share:

ISLAMABAD-The wait is over. Citizens of Islamabad can now download an application under the name of ‘City Islamabad’ which is completely functional and available on android phones.

Talking exclusively with The Nation, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat stated, “The application is now fully launched on android devices.”

The official further stated that the application will now add comfort to the residents of Islamabad as there would be no need to stand in long queues and wait for the turn to register vehicles or to apply for any type of license.

Additionally, DC elaborated that the application would also be available on iPhones after a few weeks. Most of the services in the application are available and it will also be improved with additional offerings with the passage of time, Shafqaat told.

The official further briefed that the application will also allow the citizens of the capital to apply for death and birth certificates as well.

The application would now allow the residents to avail services like registration of vehicles, and applying for weapon licenses, domiciles and driving licenses at their homes through the mobile phones.

The application offers its users to listen to Islamabad Traffic Police Radio Channel to keep them updated about the traffic situation across the city.