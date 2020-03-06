MOHMAND - Teachers of the Basic
Education Community Schools Programme
(BECS) Mohmand district have demanded of
the merged areas education department and
concerned authority to
pay their salaries which
has not been paid for the
last 9 months.
Dozens of community teachers protested in
the district headquarters Ghalanai Bazaar and
chanted against the education department.
Talking to local journalists here at Mohmand
Press Club, Mohmand
BECS President Nisar Ahmad, who has registered a
case in the Peshawar High
court, said that although
the court had directed the
merged areas education
department to make all
the BECS teachers permanent but the departments
did not the same.
He said that at least
1,100 teachers were appointed in the BECS
schools in various tehsils of the tribal district
in 1998, however, after
lapse of 20 years, they
were not made permanent which was injustice
with them.
He said that Peshawar
High Court Judge Justice
Waqar Ahmad Sett has ordered on February 7, 2018
that all the BECS teachers should be regularised
and they should be given all the compensations
and incentives as regular
servants. “But despite the
high court clear decision,
these orders were not followed which is totally injustice with community
teachers,” Ali said.
Ali Raza told that a
letter has been sent to
the DC Mohmand for
verification and district
administration with education department
done the same. He demanded of the high-ups
to issue the permanent
orders of these community teachers.