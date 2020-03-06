MOHMAND - Teachers of the Basic

Education Community Schools Programme

(BECS) Mohmand district have demanded of

the merged areas education department and

concerned authority to

pay their salaries which

has not been paid for the

last 9 months.

Dozens of community teachers protested in

the district headquarters Ghalanai Bazaar and

chanted against the education department.

Talking to local journalists here at Mohmand

Press Club, Mohmand

BECS President Nisar Ahmad, who has registered a

case in the Peshawar High

court, said that although

the court had directed the

merged areas education

department to make all

the BECS teachers permanent but the departments

did not the same.

He said that at least

1,100 teachers were appointed in the BECS

schools in various tehsils of the tribal district

in 1998, however, after

lapse of 20 years, they

were not made permanent which was injustice

with them.

He said that Peshawar

High Court Judge Justice

Waqar Ahmad Sett has ordered on February 7, 2018

that all the BECS teachers should be regularised

and they should be given all the compensations

and incentives as regular

servants. “But despite the

high court clear decision,

these orders were not followed which is totally injustice with community

teachers,” Ali said.

Ali Raza told that a

letter has been sent to

the DC Mohmand for

verification and district

administration with education department

done the same. He demanded of the high-ups

to issue the permanent

orders of these community teachers.