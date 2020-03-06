Share:

Attock-Launching ceremony of book “Curing Familial, Educational and Technological Future of The Next Generation” written by Nadeem Abbas Haidar was held at eLibrary Attock.

Dr Col (Retd) Sajjad Hussain Naqvi and Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah were the chief guests. The author while giving introduction of the book said that the sole purpose of this book was to ensure the right use of technology and education by the young generation and to highlight the role of the parents in this context.

He said that the book sheds light on the role and behaviour of parents in this context. He regretted that today the young generation was using technology for negative activities and it was high time to play our role to stop this and especially the role of parents was paramount in this context.

He said that because of negative use of technology, the young lot was becoming involved in immoral activities, which was a matter of concern and we must play role in this context. He added this book would surely serve the purpose.