ISLAMABAD-A patient with coronavirus has died in Placer County, near Sacramento, marking the first coronavirus death in California. According to the Placer County Public Health, the patient was elderly and had pre-existing conditions. Health officials say the person was likely exposed to the virus on a Princess cruise ship that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11 and 21. The patient had ‘minimal community exposure’ after returning from the cruise, according to county health officials.

He or she was taken by ambulance on February 27 to Kaiser Permanente Roseville and placed in isolation before passing away. There are more than 150 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and 11 deaths. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Washington rose to 10, and six are linked to Life Care Center.