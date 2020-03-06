Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Thursday has conducted a search & inspection of the premises of two companies based in Lahore and Gujranwala on the suspicion of facilitating a bid rigging cartel. The inspection was part of an on-going inquiry being conducted by CCP. From the information available, it appears prima facie that the suppliers of line hardware equipment are coordinating prices and the quantities to be supplied against tenders floated by DISCOs including LESCO, MEPCO & TESCO. Public procurement constitutes 25% to 30% of GDP and collusive behavior in public procurement sector results in substantial losses to the national exchequer. The CCP, as part of its statutory mandate under the Competition Act, strives to eradicate anti-competitive practices in all sector of economy.