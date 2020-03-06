Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) Chairman

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal

has said that corruption

is cancer which is major

hurdle in the development of the country and

the bureau has recovered

Rs328 billion so far.

He made these remarks

while presiding over a

fortnightly meeting of

NAB to review its performance at NAB Headquarters. The NAB chairman

said NAB was absolutely committed to eradicating corruption with iron

hands across the board,

claiming that NAB has

recovered Rs328 billion

from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.

He directed all DGs of

NAB to pursue all corruption cases according

to merit and transparently as per law.

During the meeting

thorough deliberation of

the performance of NAB,

all regional bureaus and

NAB Headquarter, including operation, prosecution and awareness

and prevention divisions

of the NAB was reviewed

and measures taken by

the present management of NAB in order to

further improve the performance and efficiency

of NAB were discussed.

He said that NAB has

chalked out a very comprehensive Anti Corruption Strategy for eradication of corruption.

Javed Iqbal maintained

the operational methodology of NAB for processing of all corruption

cases from complaint

verification, inquiry and

investigation was also reviewed.

The NAB chairman directed that NAB’s investigation officers strictly follow code of conduct

and zero tolerance policy

on the basis of evidence

as per law. “To close the

possibility of any single NAB, officer influencing the discharge of

official inquiry/investigation, the concept of a

“Combined Investigation

Team” (CIT) has been introduced where two investigation officers and

a legal consultant are

working as a team for a

fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigation,” he added.

He said that prosecution was also given targets and as a result of

endeavours, the accountability court conviction

ratio is 70 per cent. “NAB

besides enforcement

based approach, special

focus is being given to

awareness and prevention activities to educate

the people at large about

ill effects of corruption.

The feedback received

about NAB’s anti-corruption strategy of awareness, prevention and

enforcement is very encouraging. The anti-corruption strategy of NAB

proved very successful,”

the NAB chairman said,

adding that NAB with

improved infrastructure

and rationalized workload, timelines have

been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of case

from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to investigation and finally to a

reference in Accountability Court.

“Youth is the future of

Pakistan, therefore NAB

will continue its policy

to give special emphases

on involving youth in order to aware them about

the ill effects of corruption from an early age so

that they may hate corruption in all its forms in

future,” he remarked. The

NAB chairman furthered

that NAB in collaboration with the HEC had

established more than

55 thousands character

building societies (CBS)

in all the leading Universities/Colleges across the

country to build an effective edifice against corruption which would be

increased up to 60 thousands Up to December

2020.