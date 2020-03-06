ISLAMABAD - National Accountability
Bureau (NAB) Chairman
Justice (R) Javed Iqbal
has said that corruption
is cancer which is major
hurdle in the development of the country and
the bureau has recovered
Rs328 billion so far.
He made these remarks
while presiding over a
fortnightly meeting of
NAB to review its performance at NAB Headquarters. The NAB chairman
said NAB was absolutely committed to eradicating corruption with iron
hands across the board,
claiming that NAB has
recovered Rs328 billion
from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.
He directed all DGs of
NAB to pursue all corruption cases according
to merit and transparently as per law.
During the meeting
thorough deliberation of
the performance of NAB,
all regional bureaus and
NAB Headquarter, including operation, prosecution and awareness
and prevention divisions
of the NAB was reviewed
and measures taken by
the present management of NAB in order to
further improve the performance and efficiency
of NAB were discussed.
He said that NAB has
chalked out a very comprehensive Anti Corruption Strategy for eradication of corruption.
Javed Iqbal maintained
the operational methodology of NAB for processing of all corruption
cases from complaint
verification, inquiry and
investigation was also reviewed.
The NAB chairman directed that NAB’s investigation officers strictly follow code of conduct
and zero tolerance policy
on the basis of evidence
as per law. “To close the
possibility of any single NAB, officer influencing the discharge of
official inquiry/investigation, the concept of a
“Combined Investigation
Team” (CIT) has been introduced where two investigation officers and
a legal consultant are
working as a team for a
fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigation,” he added.
He said that prosecution was also given targets and as a result of
endeavours, the accountability court conviction
ratio is 70 per cent. “NAB
besides enforcement
based approach, special
focus is being given to
awareness and prevention activities to educate
the people at large about
ill effects of corruption.
The feedback received
about NAB’s anti-corruption strategy of awareness, prevention and
enforcement is very encouraging. The anti-corruption strategy of NAB
proved very successful,”
the NAB chairman said,
adding that NAB with
improved infrastructure
and rationalized workload, timelines have
been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of case
from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to investigation and finally to a
reference in Accountability Court.
“Youth is the future of
Pakistan, therefore NAB
will continue its policy
to give special emphases
on involving youth in order to aware them about
the ill effects of corruption from an early age so
that they may hate corruption in all its forms in
future,” he remarked. The
NAB chairman furthered
that NAB in collaboration with the HEC had
established more than
55 thousands character
building societies (CBS)
in all the leading Universities/Colleges across the
country to build an effective edifice against corruption which would be
increased up to 60 thousands Up to December
2020.