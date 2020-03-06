Share:

Rawalpindi-The police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Mursad gang and arrested its five members besides recovering cash, gold ornaments and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Superintendent Police Saddar, Zia ud Din Ahmed constituted a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Jatli Police Station.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net five criminals who were gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crime cases.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile and other crimes in different areas of the city.

The police also recovered cash and weapons from their possession.