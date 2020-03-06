Share:

RY KHAN - Heavy rains coupled with hail storm across the district turned weather pleasant, however, it caused severe damage to wheat crop and mango orchards. The widespread downpour, which continued till late on Thursday night sent a panic wave among farmers. According to details, the heavy rains with hail storm which started on Thursday morning continued till late night and caused damage to wheat crop and mango orchards. According to the Meteorological Department, rains in Rahim Yar Khan will continue till Friday evening.