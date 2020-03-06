Share:

ISLAMABAD-She starred as Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

And Emilia Clarke has now admitted her cameraman brother swiped a thoughtful memento from the set during their time on the show and later gifted to her. The actress, 33, joked that although it was forbidden to take items from set, she was touched by the piece he managed to pilfer for her as a keepsake. Emilia, who admitted that she ‘abided by the rules’, told that her brother rebelled and managed to bag her a Targaryen flag. She said: “I’m just going to say this live on radio, my amazing brother who’s in the camera department and worked on the show as well this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever. In one of the battle scenes, he got a mate of a mate… he got one of the Targaryen flags,” she added. All of the different regions in Game of Thrones had banners with their house sigil on and the Targaryen’s were represented by a red dragon. She continued: “So I opened it this Christmas, just burst into tears! So that’s going up in pride of place, because I keep asking Game of Thrones. Please can I have a wig? A coat?” Emilia also recently confessed that things could get a little awkward on set with her brother sometimes because she occasionally had to be naked for her scenes. She revealed that some days her brother would ask to pop by while she was filming and she had to do her best to deter him.