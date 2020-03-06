Share:

Famous Comedian Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore, his family said on Friday.

According to the veteran comedian’s family, he was suffering from lung and kidney disease since a while and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Born in 1950, Amanullah is regarded as one of the best television standup comedians. He has a world record of 860-day night theater plays and also received Pride of Performance award.

He had appeared in several late night shows on different TV channels. Before his death, he was working with a private channel's program Khabarzar.