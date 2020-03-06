Share:

LAHORE - At least four persons including three children were killed in roof collapse and electrocution incidents during rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Thursday.

The rooftop of a house collapsed in Jalala area of Mardan during windstorm and rainfall leaving two children dead, while four other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Moreover, a youth was electrocuted to death from a high-voltage electricity transmission line at Eidgah road of Okara during the rainfall.

An 8th grader died in another electrocution incident in Pakpattan town due to live power wire laid at the roof of a private school building. Seven members of a family were injured in a village in Arifwala when dilapidated rooftop of their house caved in during the rainfall.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other parts of the country Thursday received widespread rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in a recent wet spell across the country.

According to a weather department forecast the ongoing rainy spell is expected to continue till Saturday.

Intermittent rain in Lahore and other parts of the country turned the weather cold again. Rain was also reported from Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Bhakkar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jahanian, Sahiwal, Narowal, Shujabad, Vehari, Gago Mandi and their adjacent areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong westerly weather system entered upper parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and persist till Saturday.

The Met Office predicted more rain in different parts of the country during next 24 hours.