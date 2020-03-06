Share:

ISLAMABAD-To commemorate International Women’s Day, two-time Academy Award Winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy proudly launches “FUNDAMENTAL. GENDER JUSTICE. NO EXCEPTIONS” – a five-episode international documentary series shot and produced by documentary film-makers from SOC FILMS Safyah Zafar Usmani and Shahrukh Waheed. Directed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy in Brazil, Georgia, Kenya, USA and Pakistan. This is the first time an all PakistanCrew has created a global series.

Indeed, with this series, SOC Films aims to present and empower the next generation of non-fiction filmmakers in Pakistan. This is also the first global series to be officially presented and released by YouTube Originals and Refinery 29. At a time of unprecedented political uprisings around the globe, FUNDAMENTAL, a character-driven documentary series, invites global audiences to engage directly with grassroots movements and community leaders who are standing up for gender justice and fundamental human rights.

Each of the five episodes profiles a distinct set of remarkable leaders mobilizing to write new futures for themselves, their societies, and the world - working on issues from ending child marriage in Pakistan, to pursuing LGBTQI liberation in Georgia, and racial justice in the United States. Indeed, these incredible leaders are at the front lines of fighting for gender justice, and mobilizing to write new futures for themselves, their societies, and the world. In FUNDAMENTAL, the first episode from Pakistan, “Rights Not Roses” focuses on ending child, early and forced marriages in Pakistan and how community leaders are addressing the root causes of the issue. In this episode, the audiences get to hear directly from Zarmina, her family, and a network of community activists fighting to end the scourge of early and forced marriage in Pakistan, where 21% of girls are married before the age of 18. These include Rukhshanda Naz, a human rights attorney and long-time gender rights leader who is fighting in Pakistan’s courts to extricate girls like Zarmina from early and forced marriages, and whose passionate advocate for ending child marriage is formed by her family’s own experiences with the issue.