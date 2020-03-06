Share:

The government has decided to establish Drug Safety Research Unit (DSRU) to curb epidemics.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza in Islamabad on Friday.

In his remarks, the Special Assistant said the move is aimed at constantly monitoring the epidemics and ensure the presence of a coordinated mechanism to deal with any kind of situation immediately.

The DSRU will comprise of eminent doctors and health experts.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements to cope with the coronavirus.

Zafar Mirza said that an effective mechanism has been put in place to ensure screening of passengers coming from abroad. Seven hundred and ninety thousand passengers have so far been screened.