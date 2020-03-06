Share:

LAHORE - Huawei, the global frontrunner of innovative technology, is poised to introduce HUAWEI Y7p in Pakistan. Boasting a 48MP Triple AI Camera and enriched with power packed features, the smartphone goes on pre-orders beginning Friday, 06 March to Thursday, 12 March, 2020. To unveil the smartphone and present Huawei’s strategy for Pakistan, an insightful media roundtable was held where HUAWEI Y7p’s remarkable capabilities were demonstrated. HUAWEI Y7p is the first smartphone based on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to be launched in Pakistan, promising great functionality and features. This New Age device will surely be a game changing midrange smartphone, given the bestselling streak of HUAWEI Y Series in the country. During the pre-order phase, people can get valuable gifts such as free Bluetooth Headphones, a 50GB Huawei Cloud gift card, 12GB free Zong data and a three-month warranty extension.