ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High
Court (IHC) on Thursday
asked the federal government to take appropriate measures to present the bill pertaining to
corporal punishment in
schools in the National
Assembly.
A single bench of IHC
comprising Chief Justice
of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition filed
by singer and rights activist Shehzad Roy who
sought for a ban on use
of violence as a means
to discipline children in
school.
Federal Minister for
Human Rights Shireen
Mazari also present
during the hearing. She
stated that a bill regarding prohibition of corporal punishment was approved by the Federal
Cabinet.
She has further stated
that the Ministry of Interior has referred the
bill to the Islamic Ideology Council. The Council
has submitted its opinion
wherein some objections
have been raised.
The bench added that
perusal of the opinion of
the council shows that it
is general in nature. However, the opinion is not
binding and there is no
bar for the federal government to place the bill
before the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).
“The federal government is therefore, at liberty to take appropriate
measures for placing the
bill before the Parliament
along with the opinion
received from the council for its consideration.
It is for the Parliament to
consider the bill, which
essentially relates to a
matter of immense public importance,” read the
order.
Justice Athar also noted, “Keeping in view the
incidents reported from
across the country regarding abuse of children
it has become inevitable
for placing the bill before
the Parliament.
After issuing the aforementioned directions,
the IHC bench deferred
hearing in this matter till
March 30 for final arguments.
During the court proceedings, Shireen Mazari
apprised the court that
the bill had been approved by the cabinet.
However, the law ministry said it is the jurisdiction of the interior ministry. She added
that Prime Minister Imran Khan also ordered a
complete ban on corporal punishment.
Mazari further stated
that the Council had opposed the ban on corporal punishment and said
the court should term
torture of children and
corporal punishment as
a contradiction of fundamental rights.
The IHC Chief Justice
said there is no need to
annul Article 89 of the
Pakistan Penal Code and
inflicting corporal punishments on children is a
violation of Article 14 of
the Constitution.
Roy maintained that
the Article 89 of the PPC
is misused, as people
who use corporal punishment say they are hitting
the children with good
intentions and requested the court to annul the
legislation.
Justice Athar said that
Article 14 of the Constitution ensures the safety
of children and children
cannot be physically hurt
even in the absence of the
law.
An official of the education department said
that as per the court directives, corporal punishment on children was
completely banned in Islamabad from February
10.
The IHC CJ remarked
that a good teacher never served corporal punishment to the children.
The political leadership
and the parliament have
to change the mindset of
the society.