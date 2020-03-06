Share:

LAHORE - The women wing of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced a protest against the international women day on March 8.

Talking to media persons, Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq said, the elements behind the slogan ‘my body my choice’ wanted to destroy the culture of Islam and Pakistan. “The PTI government, who claimed to form the Pakistan State of Madina, has brought ridiculous change by halting the bill death penalty to criminals involved in raping of kids, however, JI will oppose strongly such kind of legislation,” he said.

JI chief said that legislation should be made for the rights of the women and no person would be allowed to contest election till he did not submit a certificate of giving a share of his sister in inheritance