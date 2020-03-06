Share:

ISLAMABAD-It’s fair to say that Kylie Jenner is something of a style chameleon. And recently, the 22 year old beauty mogul was pictured debuts a long pink wig as she left The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. She looked incredible with her new look, but seemed a little unsure of it as she put her hand to her face. Paying close attention to detail, she showed off matching pink talons and she wore a chic white bandeau top and jeans for the outing, carrying a small Prada bag. It’s unclear who Kylie was out with that night, or if Travis Scott joined her as they are thought to have reconciled. Perhaps he was at home taking care of their daughter, Stormi Webster, who is two years old. In the car on the way home, Kylie shared a video of her new look from the backseat. Kylie has recently returned home from a trip to the Bahamas, where she delighted her fans with a series of bikini-clad pictures. She had been on vacation with her good friend, Stassie Karanikolaou and the pair had been posing up a storm in their contrasting Pucci bikinis and sarongs.