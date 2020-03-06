Share:

ISLAMABAD-A young lover committed suicide in front of his ‘unfaithful’ girlfriend at police station Khanna here on Wednesday night.

Muhammad Usman entered the room of the Investigation Officer at around 11pm, pulled a 30-bore pistol from his pocket, pointed it on his chest and addressed to the Investigation Officer loudly, “Release Gul Nayaab. Otherwise, I will shoot myself.”

Then the Investigation Officer, the girl, her relatives and other police officials present in the room in connection with the investigation heard sound of a fire and Usman fell on the ground.

He got bullet in his chest. He was immediately shifted to hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

Usman was on the run in the abduction case involving Gul Nayaab and suddenly appeared in the room of the Investigation Officer ASI Muhammad Saeed on the fateful day, as the latter was busy in investigating the matter.

Taking notice of the ‘negligence,’ Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has suspended three police officials for their inability to check the accused.

According to the details, Zafeer Ahmed, a resident of Ashraf Town Pindorian, Islamabad had lodged a complaint with Khanna police in the evening of Wednesday that Usman had kidnapped his sister in-law, Gul Nayaab, at gun point.

He told the police that the accused stormed into their house, threatened his family members and kidnapped his sister in-law after resorting to firing. The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under sections 324, 365, 452, and 506-II of the PPC and started investigation.

Later in the day, a police team recovered the girl from the house of Usman while the accused managed to escape from the scene. Since then, he was on the run.

The recovered girl, later, in a statement to Khanna police said that Usman wanted to marry her forcibly and also threatened to commit suicide after killing her if she did not give her consent.

The accused came to the police station apparently after he heard about the statement of the girl, and injured himself. The police immediately shifted him to the hospital where he expired.

According to the officials, Usman was also nominated in another criminal case while his mother had disowned him through an advertisement in a newspaper.

IGP Islamabad took serious notice of the incident and ordered to suspend Moharrar, Duty Officer and policeman deputed at gate of the police station.

He has also constituted an investigation team headed by Superintendent of Police Zubair Sheikh which will give detailed report within two days about the incident.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry has notified promotion of five deputy superintendents of police to the rank of Superintendent of Police. Those promoted include Farhat Abbas Kazmi, Arif Hussain Shah, Safeer Hussain Bhatti, Fida Hussain Satti, and Arshad Mehmood. Furthermore, Lohi Bher Police station arrested three gangsters involved in house theft cases.

They have been identified as Saeed Khan, Shafique, and Ashraf.

The police also recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments, mobile phone, laptops, a vehicle and valuables from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in striking at various houses. Further investigation is underway.