LAHORE - A man murdered his friend on Thursday in Sanda area as police said a sharp-edged weapon was used for ghastly act of cutting the jugular vein. The deceased was identified as Ali Abbas, 39, who had got a small accommodation on rent in Shibli Town only three days ago. Ali Abbas had introduced the man who eventually killed him as his friend. The body was shifted to Mayo Hospital mortuary for autopsy as investigation was said to be in progress. The reason behind the murder was not yet ascertained.