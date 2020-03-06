Share:

DHAKA - Mashrafe Mortaza will quit as Bangladesh’s ODI captain after the third final ODI against Zimbabwe today (Friday). This gives him possibly one chance to lead Bangladesh to their 50th win under his leadership in this format, a landmark in one of the most important phases in Bangladesh cricket’s development. Mortaza will, however, continue to make himself available for selection and isn’t retiring just yet. Bangladesh’s next ODI assignment is a one-off game in Karachi on April 1. But Mortaza’s decision to resign as captain comes following BCB president Nazmul Hassan’s announcement two weeks ago that this series would be his last one at the helm. “I am leaving the Bangladesh captaincy,” Mashrafe said at the pre-match press conference in Sylhet. “The third ODI [against Zimbabwe] is going to be my last game as captain. I took the decision myself. As a player, I will keep trying to give my best if I get the opportunity. I wish the next captain all the best. I believe that Bangladesh team will reach the next stage under him. I will try to give him all the support through my experience. I think the three available senior players each have the ability to lead the side. Hope the BCB takes the best one of them.” Mortaza has been an iconic captain, leading a turnaround of sorts through. The first signs of change came in 2015 when he lead Bangladesh to the World Cup quarterfinal. That was followed by series wins over Pakistan, India and South Africa. Then, they made the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal.