ISLAMABAD-Meghan Markle and Prince Harry choosing not to bring baby Archie to the UK for their final royal engagements would be ‘spiteful and inconsiderate’, a former palace press secretary has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 35, is currently in Britain and embarking on his final week of official engagements, and is about to move into a post-royal career similar to his mother, the late Princess Diana following her separation from Prince Charles in 1992. He has been staying at Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s home on the Queen’s Windsor estate. Meghan is due to join him for the Endeavour Fund Awards tonight, which recognizes wounded, injured or sick military personnel and veterans who have gone on to use sport and adventurous challenges as part of their recovery and rehabilitation. As yet the duchess is yet to arrive in the UK - and she is expected to be without Archie, who turns one in May. Dickie Arbiter, a press spokesman for the Queen from 1988 until 2000, said it would be a ‘great pity’ if the couple didn’t bring their son to spend time with his family. “I’m sorry; there isn’t an excuse for not bringing him. After all, he’s got to meet his family, his family are not going to get a chance to see him for quite some time, because Harry and Meghan are going to be in Canada or the United States,” he told.