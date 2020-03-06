Share:

MULTAN - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while reacting to Aurat March has said “Mera jism meri marzi” is a sheer obscenity. He said this while talking to media me here Thursday.

Fazl said that constitution, law, civilization don’t allow such obscenity. “This slogan is only being chanted by one percent people,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman observed and alleged that Aurat March is based on a foreign agenda. “What rights they are demanding for...!!!,” the JUI chief asked. “Islam has given share to the women in inheritance, property and livelihood. However certain people are all set to drag the country to era of ignorance,” he remarked.