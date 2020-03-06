Share:

ISLAMABAD-Composed of more than 1,000 images of Mars’ landscape taken during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday, the contains 1.8 billion pixels – deeming it the highest-resolution picture of the Martian planet yet.

The rover used its Mast Camera to capture the photos of the Red Planet to produce the high-resolution panorama and relied on its medium-angle lens to for a lower-resolution -nearly 650-million-pixel panorama that includes the rover’s deck and robotic arm. Both panoramas showcase ‘Glen Torridon,’ a region on the side of Mount Sharp that Curiosity is exploring.

The images were snapped between November 24 and December 1, but before NASA staff left for the holiday, the programmed the rover with certain tasks such as what angles of the planet to capture and to ensure the pictures were in focus.

Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which leads the Curiosity rover mission, said: ‘While many on our team were at home enjoying turkey, Curiosity produced this feast for the eyes. This is the first time during the mission we’ve dedicated our operations to a stereo 360-degree panorama.’

Curiosity would snap images every day be noon and 2 p.m. local time so the lighting would be consistent in every shot.

Glen Torridon is littered with clay mineral deposits that Curosity has been investigating. This area is located in the Gale Crater, which is a massive, ancient dry lake bed with a 16,404-foot mountain at its center.