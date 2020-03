Share:

ISLAMABAD - National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday inked an agreement for training of youth volunteers of the university.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed and NUST Pro-Rector Dr Nassar Ikram signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held here at the PRCS National Headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq acknowledged the accomplishments of NUST in the field of education, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialisation of technologies.

He expressed his keenness to further increase collaboration with the university in a range of areas for greater good of the communities.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed said the society has set a target to increase its volunteer base and boost blood donation services. He said engaging youth of schools, colleges and universities will help PRCS achieve its targets.

He said the PRCS has recently signed similar MoUs with Allama Iqbal Open University, National University of Modern Languages, University of the Punjab and other institutions.

NUST Pro-Rector Dr Nassar Ikram pledged university’s support and cooperation in various initiatives of national importance taken by the PRCS.

The MoU aims at building a working relationship between PRCS and NUST in mobilising, recruiting and training youth volunteers from among students of the university.

It also provides a broad framework for cooperation between the two institutions in enhancing mutual interest and understanding as well as other services.

Under the MoU, students of NUST will be enrolled as volunteers with the PRCS on voluntary basis.

The university will help PRCS set up voluntarily blood donation camps in order to enhance blood collection and meet blood demand in the wake of disasters as well as patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and cancer, etc.