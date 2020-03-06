Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s 70 per cent population is below 38 years of age with huge potential and can make a positive contribution to the country’s overall growth with proper guidance.

This was said by Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Chairperson MNA Dr Shandana Gulzar Khan at the inaugural session of two-day “Thought Leaders Summit 2020” organised by the British Council Pakistan on Thursday.

Experts and specialists in the fields of research, higher education, digital, creative and cultural economies, and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) attended the inaugural session in good number.

The two-day summit bought together eminent educationists, scholars, policy experts, members of civil society and partner organisations.

Dr Shandana Khan gave a keynote address on “Culture and Creativity for Socio-Economic Progress” and commended the role of the British Council in assisting the government the areas of economic and social progress, digital economy, higher education and above all a culture of research and evaluation.

Deputy Country Director British Council Mark Crossey while welcoming the participants said, “We are delighted to host thought leaders from across Pakistan to discuss the importance of research in social, cultural and economic growth. Our initiatives, as such as the Thought Leaders’ Summit 2020 will help build connections, understanding and trust among different sectors.”

He further added the summit aimed at bringing together stakeholders to initiate dialogue for improving socio-economic status of Pakistanis across the board, especially young people.

The British Council’s Director Research and Policy Insight Daniel Shah hoped that during the two-day conference, panellists will speak on the social and cultural issues, art, culture and harmony.

Internationalisation, he said, was at the heart of excellence and the British Council is supporting/helping governments in setting strategies and engaging people in policy issues. Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Chairperson Dr Shandana Gulzar Khan, Deputy Country Director British Council Mark Crossey, Director Research and Policy Insight BC Dan Shah, Director REMU Dr Maryam Rab, CEO STEP Atif Sheikh and others were present at the inaugural session of the summit.