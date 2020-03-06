Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities to prepare an emergency plan to address the issues related to the Ministries of Energy and Petroleum.

The PM issued these directions while addressing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to review measures taken to improve the performance of state-owned enterprises.

The Prime Minister emphasized to take emergency measures to control the existing challenges in both sectors and a massive awareness campaign among the general public should also be launched.

He said such campaign will help the government to take them into confidence about its initiatives and suggestions from the general public can also be gathered. The Prime Minister said professionals and technology experts should be appointed in both ministries so that the existing problems and challenges can be dealt utilizing the best human resources.

Reportedly, Imran Khan said that corrupt and ineffective system is hindering efforts to ease the burden off the masses. The Prime Minister also chaired a meeting to discuss steps to improve the performance of state institutions.

The premier was briefed on issues faced by Ministry of Energy. He directed officials to identify and ensure accountability of all elements involved in the theft of gas and electricity.

PM Imran Khan also said that the government faced a multitude of challenges in the energy sector after coming into power and steps needed to be taken on an urgent basis to tackle them effectively. He also said that the only gauge of performance of any department’s head will be the achievement of set goals and objectives.