Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on March 7.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said the Prime Minister will visit Karachi tomorrow to inaugurate public oriented projects. The Prime Minister will also review the priorities set to address the problems of the provincial capital.

The Special Assistant said that people are fed up of the dynastic politics of two families and their political model. The people do not want these families to be imposed on them again. She said those speaking of democracy today tried to become a monarch in their era through a constitutional amendment.

Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that the very statement of PML (N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbassi that the old models can not address the country's problems and that new ways have to be find out is an admission of their failures.

She added that those who remained imposed on the nation for three decades today are accepting their failures. She said the people of Pakistan have set a new course by electing Imran Khan as the Prime Minister.