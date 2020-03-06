Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by party’s senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday visited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) head office and discussed what the latter called matters of mutual interest.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Abbasi said that party president Shahbaz Sharif had directed him and other party leaders to visit the city for holding talks with the MQM-P, adding that the meeting had taken place since PML-N considered the latter as its partner in the struggle for democracy.

“The relations between the PML-N and MQM-P span over decades as we not only remained each others’ allies, but also remained in opposite camps,” the former prime minister added.

Besides Abbasi, PML-N MNA and senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzaib and others were also part of the delegation.

The host delegation included the MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel, MNA Syed Ameenul Haq, Faisal Sabzwari and Kishwar Zehra.

Abbasi said both the delegations expressed the fear that there was a threat to democracy, and discussed how to deal with this threat.

To a question, the PML-N leader said that as per political norms, the party wanted the PTI-led federal government to complete its term, but it would not help the country’s cause ‘as this government was incompetent.’ “Pakistan has suffered unimaginable losses during the last one and a half year, and now the time has come to start afresh. This doesn’t mean just fresh elections, but we have to form rules of governance before proceeding further,” said Abbasi.

Talking on the occasion, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui clarified that the meeting was not aimed at quitting the federal government nor did the PML-N leaders raised that point. “We have discussed several issues today and we all want a pure democratic system in the country. There is no place for the so-called democracy. Pakistan will progress only when democracy takes its roots here,” he added.

Siddiqui was of the view that real democracy would prevail in the country when a common man became member of the parliament. “The real democracy will prevail when the farmer is represented by a farmer,” said Siddiqui.

Earlier, the PML-N leaders also visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered Fateha.