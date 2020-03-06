Share:

Sialkot-General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Punjab Kamil Ali Agha has said that PML-Q, being the coalition partner of PTI government, is playing vital role for welfare of the people.

He stated this during his visit to Sialkot.

Kamil Ali Agha said that PML-Q will contest local bodies elections independently and his party will not make any alliance with any party. Agha said PML-Q will nominate strong candidates in LG elections in Punjab and whole Pakistan.

He said the work of re-organisation of party had been completed in 17 districts of Punjab. He said he was thankful to Chaudhry brothers and provincial organisation of Punjab because they had showed trust in him. He said the message of PML-Q will be delivered door-to-door to improve image of party in public.

Will take to streets

if demands not

accepted: Teachers

District President Punjab Teachers Union Muhammad Asghar Kahloun has said that present government is not serious to solve issues of teachers.

Addressing a meeting of the union here the other day, Asghar said rulers had badly failed to keep promises which they had made with teachers.

General Secretary Syed Dastar Naqvi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Anwar Wardag, Suleman Haneef, Nasir Latif, Muhammad Asghar Sulehari,Muhammad Zaman Bajwa and others attended the meeting. Kahloun said process of examinations and admissions was underway but so many vacancies of teachers and other subordinate staff were lying vacant for a long time. He said government was not filling vacancies of teachers and subordinate staff. He said if government will not solve problems faced by teachers, they will come on roads and protest against government. He said the protest will continue till acceptance of their demands.