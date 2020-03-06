Share:

LAHORE - The management of Allied Schools and EFA Schools held a Principals’ Briefing Session at Punjab College, Campus 10, Lahore. A motivational speaker, Nusrat Baqi was also invited to motivate the newly-hired principals of Allied and EFA Schools for upcoming challenges as principals. In the session, the HODs of different departments briefed the principals about the operations of school systems and shared with them the services and support which the head office facilitates them with so that they can run their schools efficiently and effectively by meeting the system’s brand standards.