Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken lead in introducing first-ever ‘Literacy Policy’ in history of Punjab.

“We are fulfilling our promises and establishing that education is among the top priorities of the PTI government,” he added.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of Punjab Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) policy 2019, arranged by Literacy & NFBE Department at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, here.

Minister for Literacy & NFBE Department Raja Rashid Hafeez, Secretary Literacy & NFBE Department Ms Sumaira Samad and others attended the ceremony.

Raja Basharat said that the new policy would help in access of education in remote and far-flung

areas. Minister for Literacy & NFBE Department Raja Rashid Hafeez while addressing the ceremony

said that the government was determined to achieve 100 per cent literacy rate in the province by 2030.

The minister said that enhancing literacy rate was the utmost priority of the government, adding that

the policy guidelines would help in promoting the public-private partnership which was necessary

to achieve goal of hundred per cent literacy rate.

Govt to provide free healthcare for lawyers

The Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government will provide honouraria to all bar associations in the province and provide free treatment to lawyers. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar would soon meet the lawyers community and announce important steps for their welfare. Raja Basharat expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Bar Council in the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The delegation was led by Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Khaksaar while other members from different districts accompanied him.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Additional Secretary Punjab Bar Rafaqat Ali were also present. The meeting discussed the issues of bars and government relations with the Bars. Law Minister further said that the Chief Minister Punjab himself was a lawyer and was well aware of the problems of the community. “I myself am present to solve the problems of the lawyers and the community and the doors of my office are open to the lawyers community at all times,” he said, “I understand that the cordial relationship between the bar and the government makes it possible to provide cheap and quick justice to the people.”

Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Khaksar on the occasion said that Raja Bashart had always done a commendable job as Minister of Law for the welfare of the lawyers and community. He said that the patriotic lawyers had dissolved the previous strike against the current government. Expressing confidence in the Punjab government, he said that we were confident that the Chief Minister and the Law Minister were sincere in resolving the long-standing problems of the lawyers, which would strengthen the bar and government relations in the coming times.