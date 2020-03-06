Share:

Twelve furnaces sealed for causing pollution

Gujranwala - District administration, during a crackdown against furnaces causing environmental pollution, sealed 12 units in different areas of the district. Reportedly, on directions of Deputy Commissioner Sohail, different teams under the supervision of AC Sadar Sariya Haider and AC City Usman Sikander along with environmental staff and police conducted operation in city and Sadar areas and sealed 12 melting units for violating SOPs issued by the government for controlling pollution. The raiding parties have also arrested three people for obstructing officials to their duties.

Two booked for issuing bogus cheques

Sialkot - Police booked people under offence of issuing bogus cheques. Reportedly, in limits of Police Station Muradpur, a woman Shazia Bibi had issued bogus bank cheque of Rs.1.5 million to Umair.

In the same locality, a man Shabbir issued a bogus bank cheque of Rs 80,000 to Zahid. Police have registered cases and further investigation is underway.