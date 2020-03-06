Share:

Spillways of Rawal Dam have been opened on Thursday as the water level has increased after the heavy rain in twin cities.

According to Rawal Dam administration, the gates of the spillways were opened after the rain caused the water level to rise. They said that the gates of the spillways will remain open for few hours.

Rawal Dam administration also alerted the nearby localities through warning sirens before opening the spillways.

They also informed that the Rawal Dam has the capacity to hold 1752ft water and the gates of the spillways will remain open till the water level comes down to 1751.40ft.