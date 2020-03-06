Share:

Downpour, hail storm damage wheat crop, mango orchards

RY KHAN (Staff Reporter): Heavy rains coupled with hail storm across the district turned weather pleasant, however, it caused severe damage to wheat crop and mango orchards. The widespread downpour, which continued till late on Thursday night sent a panic wave among farmers. According to details, the heavy rains with hail storm which started on Thursday morning continued till late night and caused damage to wheat crop and mango orchards. According to the Meteorological Department, rains in Rahim Yar Khan will continue till Friday evening.

Sargodha police arrest 144 POs

LAHORE (APP): Sargodha police claimed to have seized nine Kalashinkoves, 23 rifles, 444 bore, eight rifles, 223 bore, nine rifles 22 bore, 54 guns 12 bore, three revolvers 32 bore, 182 pistols 30 bore and 2,029 rounds and cartridges and cases have been lodged against the accused during the last month. As many as 144 proclaimed offenders had been arrested in a crackdown while the district police arrested 208 drug dealers and seized 21 kg heroin, 103 kg chars, 3,090 bottles of liquor. DPO Sargodha Ammara Athar said the district police were making efforts to eradicate drugs and other crimes. The district police arrested 208 drug-dealers and seized a running wine making kiln whereas 75 search operations have been conducted under supervision of all SDPOs in different areas of the district in which intelligence branches of police also took part. In these search operations hundreds of houses, shops, plazas, hotels and inns etc were searched whereas thousands of documents of individuals have been verified by bio-metric machine.

Death penalty awarded

Gujranwala (Staff Reporter): A model court has awarded death penalty to an accused acquitting three others in a murder case. According to FIR, convict Ashfaq along with his companions had gunned down his relative Abdullah and injured his wife over domestic issues in July 2018 in Tatlewali Police Station limits. After completion of trial, the Model Court judge announced death penalty for convict Ashfaq and acquitted three others including Amin, Saeed and Hamayun because there were insufficient proofs against them.

Man dies in road accident

Gujranwala (Staff Reporter): A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car here at GT Road Rahwali on Thursday. It was reported that a youth was going on motorcycle when a speeding car collided with his motorcycle near Rahwali. He died on the spot.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.