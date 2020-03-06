Share:

Gujranwala-Anti-corruption team has arrested a record keeper of district registrar office for his involvement in record tempering and preparing bogus documents.

Reportedly, a man Shoukat Ali had submitted an application to anti-corruption department that some land mafia members in collaboration with revenue staff had prepared bogus documents of his plot located at Khiali Bypass and sold this plot to another citizen.

During enquiry, allegation leveled against record keeper Waleed, proved and anti-corruption team arrested the accused.