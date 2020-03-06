Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sub-Committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday was informed that a total of Rs 50.3 million of embezzlements were reported in Pakistan Post in fiscal year 2017_18. The audit officials informed the Committee that 52 cases were reported in one year. The Committee was also informed that the servants of Pakistan post were involved in corruption of Rs 40 million. The Committee was further informed that licences were issued and utility bills were collected through fake stamps.