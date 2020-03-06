Share:

Rawalpindi-Ministry of Narcotics Control Secretary AD Khawaja on Thursday paid his first formal visit to Anti Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi Headquarters after assuming the charge.

He was welcomed by Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M) and senior staff officers of ANF.

The secretary was briefed on counternarcotics endeavours being rendered by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. He was apprised that ANF is also vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan, apart from running rehabilitation centres providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

It was briefed that during year 2019, ANF registered 1431 drug related cases, arrested 1632 offenders and seized 72484.10kg Hashish, 11685.572kg Opium, 4719.343kg Heroin, 29.771kg Cocaine, and 19060.06kg Acetic Anhydride Precursor Chemicals. Moreover, ANF in its course of drug demand reduction programmes, carried out 730 awareness raising activities against drug abuse and treated 1248 drug addicts at its drug treatment centres being run at Islamabad, Sukker and Karachi.

He was also informed about the organisational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, increase in number of police stations, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centres in the country.

The secretary lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialised force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level.

He assured his all-out support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.

Court acquits man in

murder case

An additional and sessions judge on Thursday acquitted a man in a murder case over lack of evidence. The man was identified as Abdul Wahid. According to details, ASJ Sajida Chaudhry took up the murder case during which Raja Muhammad Rizwan Chiragh argued that his client is innocent and was not involved in the murder case.

He said the prosecution also failed in proving allegations before the court. He prayed to the court to grant bail to his client. The prosecution also opposed the comments of the defence lawyer saying the accused shot dead Khalid over a marriage dispute in 2019. The prosecution pleaded death sentence for the accused. After completion of arguments of both parties, ASJ Sajida Chaudhry dropped charges against the man and ordered his release.